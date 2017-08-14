An Ogden woman who was shot early Sunday while she was sleeping in her home has died and three suspects have been arrested, police said.
The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Maria Sanchez.
The Ogden Police Department did not release any information Monday on the suspects. A department news release said there are no other suspects or persons of interest in the shooting.
Officers responded at 12:11 a.m. Sunday to a call about shots fired in the area of 300 28th St. and found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. They said Sanchez, who was sleeping in her bed, had been struck by a bullet and was taken to a hospital.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information on the shooting to conact detectives@ogdencity.com or Detective Travis Gerfen at 801-629-8477.