An Ogden woman remained in critical condition Monday after being wounded by gunfire from outside her home as she slept this weekend.
Ogden police Lt. Tim Scott said officers responded to 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots outside the home near 300 28th Street, at 12:11 a.m. Sunday. Officers discovered several bullet holes in the residence.
The woman, 47, was rushed to the hospital with at least one otherwise unspecified gunshot wound. Another resident was treated at the scene for a minor shooting-related injury.
Investigation was ongoing. Police did not immediately identify the victim or share details on any suspects in the incident.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to email detectives@ogdencity.com or contact Detective Travis Gerfen at 801-629-8477.