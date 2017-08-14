Identification of a badly decomposed male body found floating in Mill Creek this weekend will await results of an autopsy, South Salt Lake police say.
SSLPD spokesman Gary Keller said the condition of the remains, found 4 p.m. Sunday near 135 West and 2950 South, also made determining whether the death was suspicious or accidental difficult.
Police responded after receiving a report of the body in the water, trapped in debris.
“It was in the water for some time,” he said Monday. “We‘re going to need the State Medical Examiner to identify the person and work on the cause of death.”