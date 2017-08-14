Nobody warned me this would happen. Nobody told me that someday I’d think going to work with the remnants of a toddler’s boogers on my shoulder was an OK thing to do (much less the right thing to do). And nobody told me I would do baby talk — sometimes even in public. I was definitely not properly warned about the belly button healing process, or that it’s normal to see your babe’s heartbeat on the top of their head (don’t worry, it’s not the brain trying to leap out of their skull or a baby aneurysm).