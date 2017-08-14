A body was discovered Sunday afternoon floating in Mill Creek, according to a South Salt Lake Police Department news release.
About 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 135 West and 2950 South, where they found what appeared to be the body of a male that had become lodged on some debris, the release says.
Firefighters and Utah Medical Examiner’s Office personnel recovered the body, and an investigation will be conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death, police said.