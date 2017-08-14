Police have made an arrest in Sunday night’s critical injury collision in downtown Salt Lake City.
No additional information on the suspect driver was immediately released Monday by SLCPD.
A woman is her early 20s remained fighting for her life Monday in the hospital after being struck about 11:30 p.m. Sunday by a southbound SUV at 200 South and State Street.
Her identity was not released.
Police said the victim sustained head injuries. A companion walking with her was treated at the scene for minor injuries.