A search and rescue team has recovered the body of a man whose kayak tipped over Saturday at Deer Creek Reservoir.
The body of the 32-year-old was located with sonar equipment just after 7 p.m., about 75 feet below the water’s surface, Utah State Parks Sgt. Drew Patterson said.
The man’s name was not immediately released, but Patterson said he is of Indian descent and was living in Indiana, away from his wife who resides in Utah.
The man and his wife were together in the kayak in Wallsburg Bay about 3:30 p.m. when the vessel flipped, Patterson said.
Friends of the couple told authorities the man could not swim. There were two life jackets on the kayak, Patterson said, but neither the man nor his wife had one on.
Patterson said several bystanders heard the man’s wife screaming for help and went to her aid. Others dove in the water trying to find the man but could not locate him, he said.
Patterson said the incident serves as a strong reminder about good water safety practices.
“A life jacket doesn’t do you much good sitting next to you,” he said.