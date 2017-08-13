In the wake of violence at a white nationalist demonstration in Virgina, at least two rallies urging Utahns to stand together against racism and hate are slated for Monday in Salt Lake City.
The Utah Republican Party and Salt Lake County Republican Party have scheduled a rally for 5:30 p.m. at the State Capitol. Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and U.S. Rep. Mia Love are speaking, according to a flyer about the event, billed as a rally for unity.
In a tweet announcing the rally, the GOP said ”Racism has no place in our communities.”
The Utah League of Native American Voters plans to gather at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 451 S. State St. A dozen people are scheduled to speak at the solidarity rally, including the league’s Moroni Benally; Damon Harris, of Utah Against Police Brutality; Troy Williams, Utah Equality; and Darlene McDonald, Utah Women of Color Council.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.