A 47-year-old Ogden woman is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday while she slept in her bed, police said.
Officers responding to a call at 12:11 a.m. about shots fired in the area of 300 28th St. found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to an Ogden Police Department news release.
A bullet struck a woman, who was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, the release says.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information on the shooting to contact detectives@ogdencity.com or Detective Travis Gerfen at 801-629-8477.