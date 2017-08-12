(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Charlie Zuckerman and girlfriend Nichole Anderson get their caricature drawn by art... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Charlie Zuckerman and girlfriend Nichole Anderson show off their caricature drawn b... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Natalie Allsup-Edwards concentrates as she draws caricatures of festival goer... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 l... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Ben Cosner, owner of The Bearded Jeweler made necklaces of the upcoming eclip... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dana Barraco picks out necklaces for herself and two friends from The Bearded Jewele... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) J. Tyrus Williams, designer at Parker Rose Mercantile fashions a crown as he makes c... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Anderton and his wife Janae Anderton swing their daughter Luna towards family f...
(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Charlie Zuckerman and girlfriend Nichole Anderson get their caricature drawn by artist Natalie Allsup-Edwards at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017. The festival runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Charlie Zuckerman and girlfriend Nichole Anderson show off their caricature drawn by artist Natalie Allsup-Edwards at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017. The festival runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Natalie Allsup-Edwards concentrates as she draws caricatures of festival goers at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017. Allsup-Edwards figures she draws caricatures for over 22 hours during the festival weekend. The festival runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators. The festival also features live music and dance performances, local food trucks and runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Artist Ben Cosner, owner of The Bearded Jeweler made necklaces of the upcoming eclipse at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators. The festival also features live music and dance performances, local food trucks and runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Dana Barraco picks out necklaces for herself and two friends from The Bearded Jeweler at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators. The festival also features live music and dance performances, local food trucks and runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) J. Tyrus Williams, designer at Parker Rose Mercantile fashions a crown as he makes crowns and other wearable art at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators. The festival also features live music and dance performances, local food trucks and runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Anderton and his wife Janae Anderton swing their daughter Luna towards family friend Kevin Mechling, while brother Orion Anderson watches the fun at the 9th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival, Friday, August 11, 2017 with over 250 local artisans, DIY engineers, vintage vendors, and craft food creators. The festival also features live music and dance performances, local food trucks and runs through Sunday, August 13th at the Gallivan Center.