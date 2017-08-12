The ninth-annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival kicked off Friday at the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The market brings together more than 200 Utah-based artists, tinkerers, food producers and vintage vendors to celebrate the state’s do-it-yourself talents, from quilters and jewelers to potters and bakers.

It continues Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

Daily admission is $5, children 12 and younger, free.

