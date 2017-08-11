Motorists will need patience and a measure of road savvy during a construction-heavy weekend on northern Utah’s highways and interstates.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason specifically pointed to work on Interstate 215’s East and West Belt Loop routes, and Interstate 15 in Weber County.
The east belt stretch of I-215 in Salt Lake County’s Cottonwood Heights (6200 South) area will see traffic reduced to one lane in both directions Friday night into Monday morning.
Crews are finishing a bridge repair project there, and work this weekend will focus on weatherproofing the road surfaces.
“There will be some minor delays . . . if you are out driving in this area this weekend,” Gleason said. “Try to avoid driving in this area, if you can.”
In West Valley City, northbound I-215 traffic will be shifted to the outside concrete lane, and some exit locations also will be affected through the weekend.
“Make sure you stay alert and follow the signs in the work zone,” Gleason cautioned.
In Weber County, repaving work on several on and off ramps along I-15 in the Roy area is underway. Work will be done at night, with ramps being closed at 10 p.m., then reopening before the morning commute, Gleason said.
Those projects are just a few among dozens currently underway along the Wasatch Front. Other bridge, paving and repairs are being done on stretches of Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 89, Bangerter Highway, state routes 201 and 209 and the Mountain View Corridor.