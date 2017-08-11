Two skydivers died after their parachute malfunctioned on Thursday evening, local police said.
The two — instructor and client — were jumping tandem from a Cessna 182 plane near the Nephi City airport at 6:30 p.m., according to a new release from police.
Both skydivers, 35-year-old instructor Serena Whelchel, of California, and 41-year-old Wendi Gabaldon, of Tooele, were taken to the Central Valley Medical Center, where they were declared dead, the release stated.
Nephi police told KUTV that the parachute failed to open and the backup chute didn't slow Whelchel and Gabaldon’s descent enough to survive.
NEW: @NephiCity PD tells us parachute didn't deploy, backup chute didn't slow fall enough to survive. https://t.co/uZ77GUNRyd @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/gRpHRHsQvM— Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) August 11, 2017