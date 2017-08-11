For now, there is no temple — construction never got past the laying of cornerstones. But the three largest Mormon-related denominations have presences in and around Temple Lot: The Salt Lake City-based 15 million-member Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints runs a visitors center on one corner across the street; the Community of Christ, with 200,000 members, has its world headquarters and an auditorium on two other corners; and the Church of Christ (Temple Lot), which has just 5,000 members, has a low-slung sanctuary a few steps away.