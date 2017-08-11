There will be beaters, chasers and seekers — plus the requisite ”brooms” that all players must keep between their legs while charging up and down the field. But instead of using orbs and brooms with magical properties, the members of the 12 MLQ teams will be straddling sticks, tossing slightly deflated volleyballs, throwing dodgeballs and chasing the golden snitch — in this version of the game, ”a neutral party in a yellow uniform who uses any means to evade capture,” according to league rules.