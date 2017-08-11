After a delays off and on all week for FrontRunner commuter trains, the Utah Transit Authority on Friday morning believed the problems had been solved.
“Crews were working during non-service hours to repair and replace components of the FrontRunner system and did not finish before the morning commute began,” UTA spokesman Remi Barron explained. “[But] the work is now complete and trains are returning to a normal schedule.”
FrontRunner, which boasts an annual ridership of more than 4.6 million, according to the American Public Transportation Association, serves the Wasatch Front over nearly 90 miles of rail stretching from Pleasant View south through Ogden, Salt Lake City and Provo.
Wednesday morning it was rain-laden thunderstorms that initially slowed FrontRunner between its Draper and Lehi stops, resulting in delays up to half an hour.
Thursday found UTA tweeting about numerous delays in the 10-15 minute range, and by afternoon the delays were averaging 20 minutes and blamed on “continuing mechanical issues.”
Then at 8:20 a.m. Friday, UTA declared maintenance work completed with the trains back on time.
Barron said the nature of the repairs and equipment replacements included multiple electrical and computer components throughout “a complicated system.”
“The work should be all done [now],” he added.
Meanwhile, UTA crews continued work along the light rail TRAX lines throughout the Salt Lake Valley this weekend. Delays of 10-20 minutes were predicted for both the Red and Blue lines
Crews are replacing the grade crossing at Fireclay Avenue in Murray, meaning Blue line passengers will have to transfer to Red line trains between the Meadowbrook and Fashion Place West stations.