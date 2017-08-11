Layton has paid $50,000 to settle with a Subway worker who was wrongly accused of drugging a police officer’s drink in a case that made national headlines.
Layton City Attorney Gary Crane said Thursday that the city rarely pays out settlements in criminal cases, but that the City Council felt this one was appropriate.
Crane released the settlement amount in response to a public records request from The Associated Press and other media outlets. On Wednesday, the owners of the Subway shop sued the city, saying they lost thousands of dollars in business.
A teen was arrested in August 2016, when a police officer reported feeling impaired shortly after drinking lemonade the teen prepared.
An attorney for the teen agreed to the settlement so the man could focus on the Mormon mission he’s now serving.