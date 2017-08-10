A lightning-sparked wildfire burned 30 acres and triggered evacuations as it got “very” close to 20-30 homes on the east side of Springville on Wednesday evening.
Lightning struck grass near 1600 North and 400 East at 6:45 p.m., police say, and wind pushed the fire south a third of a mile along the foothills.
“[No houses] were damaged, but they were very close to a lot of homes,” said Springville police Lt. Warren Foster.
Rain helped crews from Springville, Mapleton, Provo and Spanish Fork control the fire, Foster said. The flames were extinguished by 8:30 p.m., and residents were allowed back into their homes Wednesday evening.