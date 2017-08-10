A body found near the Santa Clara River last week was identified Wednesday as that of 32-year-old St. George resident Amy Crawford.
Police are investigating the circumstances of Crawford’s death. She was reported missing in July after she hadn’t been in contact with her 4-year-old daughter. The last time police know of someone contacting Crawford was June 22.
A man found Crawford’s decomposed body near 1450 South and Dixie Drive on Saturday while he was taking a morning walk, according to St. George police.
In a Facebook post, police wrote that they were unable to release more information, and a phone call to the department was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.