One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a State Route 77 collision in Utah County Thursday morning.
A flatbed truck pulling a horse trailer with two animals inside was headed west on SR 77 about 11:30 a.m., while a pickup truck was headed the opposite direction, said Lt. Warren Foster.
The two vehicles crashed into each other, “driver‘s side corner to driver’s side corner,” Foster said, like a mix between a side-swipe and head-on crash, just west of the intersection of Springville‘s 2600 West and 400 South. The pickup-truck driver, 65-year-old Robert James Talbot, was ejected and died at the scene.
Police had not determined as of Thursday afternoon which driver was at fault.
A medical helicopter flew the 20-year-old driver of flatbed truck with the horse trailer to the hospital, Foster said.