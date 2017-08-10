A man died of his injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that turned in front of him at a Woods Cross intersection late Wednesday night.
Woods Cross public safety dispatchers confirmed the crash occurred at 10:13 p.m., 2600 South and U.S. 89.
The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead after paramedics efforts to revive him failed.
The motorcyclist reportedly was southbound in the highway when the northbound pickup truck made a left turn into the bikes lane of travel.
No injuries were reported to the female driver of the pickup.
The cause of the accident was under investigation.