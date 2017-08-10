A Utah man who was released from prison a few months ago after serving a lengthy sentence for a series of bank robberies is back behind bars, accused of pulling two credit union heists in July.
Jeremy Van Duren, 43, of West Jordan, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on two counts of credit union robbery. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.
Van Duren was indicted on 16 counts of bank robbery in 2004 in a series of robberies in Salt Lake County and eventually pleaded guilty to eight of the charges, according to court records. He was freed after serving a 130-month sentence but ended up spending an additional 14 months behind bars for violating the conditions of his supervised release.
Van Duren’s latest release was on March 28 and Wednesday’s indictment alleges he robbed Deseret First Credit Union in Murray on July 17 and Chartway Federal Credit Union in West Jordan on July 25. He was arrested shortly after the second robbery was committed, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.