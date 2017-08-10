Six sculptures made of bagged, canned and boxed food are on display at the Salt Lake City Public Library and will soon be donated to those in need. 

The sculptures, on display through Friday, are part of a food drive for the Utah Food Bank — organized by the Salt Lake County Health Department and the City Library — focused on healthy food.

“Hungry people in need deserve healthy food options – in fact, they are often the members of our community who are most in need of nutritious, healthy foods,” said Leslie Chan, dietitian at the county health department.

“When someone only has the opportunity to eat one meal a day,” Chan said, ”it needs to be healthy and packed full of nutrition.”

Teams from six Salt Lake City-area health care businesses, including SelectHealth, University of Utah Health Care and Exodus Healthcare Network, designed the sculptures, which included a replica of the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium and another shaped like a sneaker.

Members of the public can visit the sculptures, cast a vote for their favorite design at the library and donate their own items as well.

