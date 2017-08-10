Police confirm they found a woman dead in a Clinton home, but they do not believe her husband — arrested on unrelated warrants and other charges — was responsible for her death.
Clinton police Lt. Shawn Stoker said officers initially went to the couple’s home at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday to check on the woman at her employer’s request; she had failed to show up for work. No one answered their calls or knocks, and without permission to enter the residence, the officers left.
However, family members arrived about 12:30 p.m., entered the home and found the 37-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, dead in the basement. They called 911.
Officers confirmed the woman was dead, finding a handgun near her body. They secured the scene and obtained a search warrant. The investigation continued well into Wednesday evening.
At this time, the death investigation is continuing, Stoker said Thursday, indicating an official cause of death awaits results of an autopsy. ”But initially, it is not considered suspicious to us,” he added.
Police declined to release further details on the condition of the woman’s body, or to discuss reports that the two had argued Monday night.
Stoker did emphasize that the husband, also 37, ”is not a suspect” in his wife’s death, and no one else is being sought in connection with it.
As for the husband, however, in addition to warrants issued for earlier traffic-related violations he was booked into Davis County’s jail on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen car and motorcycle.
The husband, who has a criminal history of past convictions on drug, theft and burglary counts,, remained behind bars Thursday in lieu of combined bail of $22,900.