An autopsy has identified a badly decomposed body found in a wash near southern Utah’s Santa Clara River last weekend as that of a missing St. George woman.
St. George police confirmed Thursday that the Utah State Medical examiners Office had identified the deceased, found Saturday morning by a hiker, as 32-year-old Amy Crawford.
The cause of her death, as well as how long she had been dead, were still under investigation, police stated.
Crawford was reported missing by her family last month. She had last been seen on June 22.
Police said that it appeared Crawford’s body had entered the river at an unknown distance upstream and then, at a time when runoff into the wash was higher, was deposited in the rivers adjacent wash.