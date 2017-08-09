Northern Utah looks for drier and warmer weather as this week winds down, but the state’s southern redrocks and high deserts will see storm clouds return.
The National Weather Service predicted the lessening instances of thunderstorms and rain showers that began Wednesday will continue through Thursday along the Wasatch Front; Friday being mostly clear and sunny by afternoon.
High temperatures Thursday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will be around 90s, up a few degrees from Wednesday. Friday will bring low-90s to the region.
Flip that forecast around and you have southern Utah’s forecast heading toward the weekend. Utah’s Dixie, at 100 degrees on a clear and sunny Wednesday, will retreat a few degrees on Thursday as monsoonal storm clouds return. By Friday, thunderstorms and rain are expected to drop highs into the low-90s.
If only the changes in forecast could budge Utah’s stubborn, lousy air quality. Alas, the Utah Division of Air Quality predicts “yellow,” or moderate levels of ozone and particulate pollution will continue into Friday for the entire state.
Meanwhile, the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website ranked mold and chenopods as “high” on its pollen index as of Wednesday. Other allergens were “low,” or did not register.