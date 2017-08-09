Clad in a denim or plaid long-sleeved shirt, his green Cabela’s cap set at a rakish angle, the “Great Outdoors Bandit” has robbed or attempted to hold up at least seven banks in Idaho and Utah over the past eight months.
But it is his latest getaway vehicle, a black “crossover” SUV with a Utah license plate, that had the FBI asking residents of the Beehive State to take a good look at security camara images to see if they recognize the suspect.
Between Dec. 21, 2016, and Monday, the suspect hit banks and credit unions in the Idaho cities of Boise and Meridian, and on May 24, the Orem Alpine Credit Union in Utah. He is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 30 to 50 years old and “Hispanic, Native American or Middle Eastern.”
He has not shown a gun in any of the robberies, though in the last three he threatened tellers by saying he was armed. In earlier robberies, he passed notes demanding money, said Sandra Yi Barker, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Salt Lake City office.
Barker said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading the bandit’s arrest and conviction.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tips line at 833-291-4306. Tips also can be provided at the website tips.fbi.gov.