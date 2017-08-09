1 of 32 View Caption

(Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre,. (Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre. (Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre. (Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre. (Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre. (Courtesy of Hale Centre Theatre) Artist rendering of the Hale Centre Theatre. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the media preview the Hale Centre Theatre's dressing rooms on Aug. 9 . T... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre CEO Mark Dietlein gives details about the theater's stage automa... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The "green room" or hospitality kitchen of the new performing arts center. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sandy City Mayor Tom Dolan laughs as Hale Centre Theatre Vice President Sally Dietle... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sandy City communications director Nicole Martin (left) and Sandy City Mayor Tom D... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre CEO Mark Dietlein, left, and architect Lyle Beecher with Beeche... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home in... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre CEO Mark Dietlein, left, and architect Lyle Beecher with Beeche... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre architects demonstrate the hydraulics of the new one-of-a-kind ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Electricians laid hundreds of miles of electrical wiring throughout the new Mountai... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sandy City Mayor Tom Dolan watches a demonstration of the hydraulics of the new one-... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre stage automation and components that raise, lower, rotate and s... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Patrons will enjoy a large park in front of the new Hale Centre Theatre, complete w... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Patrons will enjoy a large park in front of the new Hale Centre Theatre, complete w... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre CEO Mark Dietlein gives details about the theater's horseshoe-s... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre Production Designer Kacey Udy gives details about the stage aut... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre architects give details about the stage automation and componen... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre Vice President Sally Dietlein and CEO Mark Dietlein give detail... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre in Sandy will feature two state-of-th... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000 square feet home to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home to ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Mountain American Performing Arts Centre is the new 130,000-square-foot home to... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Hale Centre Theatre Production Designer Kacey Udy, left, and CEO Mark Dietlein give...