Police were looking for two suspects after a man was shot at a West Valley City intersection early Wednesday morning.
The 34-year-old victim and a male companion were stopped at a red light about 3 a.m., near 4100 South and 1300 West, when they were confronted by two Latino men in a cream- or tan-colored car.
An argument of an undisclosed nature ensued, culminated by gunfire from the suspects’ car that struck the victim’s shoulder.
The victim did not know the suspects, WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said.
He was treated for the gunshot wound and released, she said.
As the suspects sped away, the victim’s passenger switched places with the wounded man and drove him to a local hospital, where police were notified at 3:23 a.m., public safety dispatchers confirmed.
“Investigators have been canvassing the area for evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses,” Vainuku said. “[Detectives] are working to determine a possible motive for the shooting. At this time, no credible connection has been established to link this crime to gang or drug activity.”
WVCPD reportedly also was investigating whether the same suspect vehicle may have been involved in an aborted police chase late Tuesday night or earlier Wednesday morning.