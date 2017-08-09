Attorney Chris Allred listens during the first of what could be many Ogden Trece gang injunction hearings in the Utah Supreme Court in Salt Lake City Monday, Oct. 25, 2010. Weber County prosecutors have filed an injunction that moves Ogden Trece off the streets in Ogden by preventing members from associating with one another, an 11 p.m. curfew and other measures to shut down the gang. Lawyers for Ogden Treces are fighting the injunction because they say it is unconstitutional. (Erin Hooley/Standard-Examiner)