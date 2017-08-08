A cycle of thunderstorms and mostly light rain will continue through the midweek for northern Utah, dropping temperatures into the 80s.
Alternating between partly sunny skies and gray, moist cloud cover, the Wasatch Front looked for highs on Wednesday in the upper-80s — up a few degrees from Tuesday’s forecast. Thursday will flirt with 90 degrees as the wet weather tapers off.
That is, for the first extended period this summer, below normal temperatures (92 degrees) for this time of year.
The occasionally heavy rainfall that hit southwestern Utah earlier this week is history. Wednesday will see Utah’s Dixie once more top 100 degrees – right at the norm for early August. That forecast mirrors Tuesday’s, while foreshadowing Thursday’s expectations.
The National Weather Service says that sunny, dry and hot weather more typical for the St. George-Zion National Park area will continue through the coming weekend.
As for the Wasatch Front, temperatures should persist in the upper-80s, under partly cloudy skies, into early next week.
Sadly, the state’s compromised air quality is expected to improve little in the coming days. With the sole exception of Carbon County, the entire state is forecast to stay at “yellow,” or moderate levels for ozone and particulate pollution through the midweek, the Utah Division of Air Quality reports.
Both mold and chenopods are “high” on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website’s pollen index. Other allergens were “low,” or did not register as of Tuesday.