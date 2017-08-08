Two people are dead and three others were in the hospital Monday night after a minivan carrying a family from Bountiful rolled several times in Daggett County.
Mark Mathews, 48, was driving with four passengers on State Route 44, at mile marker 24 just south of Manila at about 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle rolled at least three times, according to a news release from the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office.
Sage Edson was ejected and died at the scene, the release said; Mathews also died at the scene.
A medical helicopter took a 25-year-old woman to a Salt Lake City-area hospital, and another woman and an 11-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to Ashley Regional Medical Center in Vernal.
Mathews and the passenger riding in the front seat were wearing seat belts, the release said, but police believe the other passengers were not restrained.
Edson’s age and the age of the woman taken to the hospital by ambulance were not immediately known, the release said.