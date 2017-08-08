By next spring, the LDS Church will have completed its makeover of the Jordan River Temple, one of the most heavily trafficked Mormon temples in the world.
Since the temple’s closure in 2016, the “entire property, inside and out, has been refreshed with new finishes, furnishings, carpet, paintings and murals,” according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“The plumbing, heating and air-conditioning systems have been updated, making the sacred structure more energy efficient with improved circulation. Seismic work and waterproofing have also been done on the foundation, a new roof has been added and landscaping has been refreshed.”
The public can view the newly revamped nearly 36-year-old South Jordan edifice next year from March 17 through April 28. After that open house period, the Jordan River Temple will be rededicated May 20 in three sessions and broadcast to Mormon meetinghouses in the temple districts of the Jordan River, Oquirrh Mountain and Draper temples.
Regular Sunday meetings on that day will be canceled to allow Latter-day Saints in that region to participate in the rededication, the release said. A cultural celebration, typically accompanying a temple dedication or rededication, is planned for the day before, on May 19.
The Salt Lake City-based faith currently has 156 operating temples, according to the release, with 12 under construction and 14 more announced worldwide.
Utah has 16 temples with another, in Cedar City, set for completion later this year and an 18th planned for Saratoga Springs.
Mormons see temples as houses of God, places where they take part in their religion’s highest ordinances, including eternal marriage.