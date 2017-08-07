In February, the Utah Court of Appeals vacated a 2013 order that moved Cooper Van Huizen’s case to district court, finding that the juvenile court judge assigned to the case should have recused herself because she was married to the then-chief criminal deputy in the Weber County Attorney’s Office, who was prosecuting the matter. Because the judge did not disclose the relationship, Van Huizen’s lawyers did not have the opportunity to request her disqualification, the decision says.