A little thunder, a little rain; relief from the heat on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, again.
That sums up northern Utah’s forecast as this week unfolds, after past weeks of hot weather at or above 100 degrees.
Wetter and cooler conditions will rule through the midweek along the Wasatch Front, with temperatures Tuesday in the low- to mid-80s. That is the same forecast as for Monday, and again on Wednesday.
Sunshine and clouds will take turns along with isolated showers and thunderclaps in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys throughout the period.
However, southern Utahns — after a somewhat cooler and rainy Monday – will inherit dryer and hotter weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures in Utah’s Dixie, in the mid- to upper-90s on Monday, will see the mercury flirt with triple digits on Tuesday and top 100 degrees at the midweek.
Air quality? It earns the equivalent of an atmospheric “Meh,” with all counties – except “green,” or healthy Washington and Carbon – getting “yellow,” or moderate grades from the Utah Division of Air Quality for ozone and particulate pollution over the next couple days.
So, while breathing deep could bring on a coughing fit, especially in the urban valleys, at least you won’t sneeze. Much.