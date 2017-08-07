Salt Lake City • Salt Lake City police are beefing up their nighttime presence near an overcrowded homeless shelter that’s been the scene of violence in recent weeks.
The department tripled the number of officers near the arena where the Utah Jazz play over the weekend, and expect keep the numbers up.
Police say 22 officers are now patrolling the streets near The Road Home shelter at night, up from seven usually on the beat.
Authorities say the department hopes that a more visible presence will deter drug dealing and violence. Some of the officers are from the motorcycle and gang units while others are working overtime.
Three people have been killed in the area over the last two weeks, the latest in a trend that’s been troubling city and state leaders.