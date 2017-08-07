(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) U.S. Air Force personnel remove a World War II era Japanese Type 89 shell from a home in Cottonwood Heights Monday August 7, 2017. The shell was discovered by a man who was cleaning out the home of a friend who had recently passed away. The Air Force placed the shell in a large metal canister and removed it from the home. According to Cottonwood Heights police the shell was in pristine condition when it was found.