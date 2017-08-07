Police safely removed a live World War II-era mortar shell from a Cottonwood Heights residence Monday afternoon, after it was found in a box at the home.
The person who called police was reportedly going through boxes in the home of a recently deceased war veteran, said Cottonwood Heights police Sgt. Thom Daugherty, and found a live Japanese Type 89 mortar shell intact with its safety lock in place.
The person called police about 1 p.m., Daugherty said, and multiple agencies — including Hill Air Force Base — responded to the home on Cardinal Way (about 7350 South) near Eastbourne Drive (2430 East).
Officers blocked off Cardinal Way and removed the shell safely, according to Daugherty. They planned to destroy the explosive device Monday evening, the sergeant said.