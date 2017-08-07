Officials believe the fire started in Pedersen’s residence. A knob on the gas stove in her unit was found in the ”on” position, investigators found, and the neighbors above her unit reported feeling an explosion below them. The fire appeared to have started in Pedersen’s residence and then spread up a stairwell to other units. Eight other condos sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, forcing 11 people from their homes, WJFD reported.

