(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Huntington Mayor Hilary Gordon visits a memorial to the nine coal miners lost at Cra... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Maria-Cruz Gray, photographed here at the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, was i... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) EMT Sue Copinga treated an injured mine rescuer in the back of an ambulance on the w... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sculptor Karen Templeton worked closely with family members of the nine Crandall Can... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ten years after their father, Brandon Kimber, died in the Crandall Canyon mine, twin... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The second implosion of the Crandall Canyon mine's walls killed rescuer Brandon Kimb... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ten years later, a conveyor belt and much of the infrastructure still remains at the... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kerry Allred's memorial stone is seen in a grove of pine and aspen trees near the no... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) A coal truck heads up Huntington Canyon, rolling past a memorial to the nine men who... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Ten years later, much of the infrastructure still remains at the Crandall Canyon min...