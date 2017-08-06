(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Geography teacher Emily Nance encourages her students to be engaging when the... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A plane heads toward Salt Lake International airport as the sun sets over the ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Noah Serrano, 2, walks from a color throw at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opene... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Singer-songwriter Emme Packer-Koons believes she may have been better able to pursue ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd play imaginary musical instruments during a show by hypno... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Emmy Thomson sorts through photos that were destroyed when water flooded her garage, a... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus tight end Cameron Latu announces he's headed to Alabama during a news confe... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Reverend Robert Bussen, better known along the Wasatch Back as Father Bob fro... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cinn-a-bomb at Dough Co., a new dessert shop in Sugar House that sells scoops of "... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Workers assemble hand laid lattice apple pies at Rocky Mountain Pie factory in ... (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young University head coach Kalani Sitake and his father Tom Sitake, Wednesd... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Best of Show quilt, Bethlehem Star, by Pamela Anderson, at the Salt Lake County Fai... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Amanda Ellis-Graham was diagnosed with MS about 20 years ago and struggled for a l... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Performers give a short preview of their work during the opening party for the ...
(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Geography teacher Emily Nance encourages her students to be engaging when they prepare for an upcoming oral report at Hillcrest High School. Students who participate in the Husky Strong summer school program receive $5 a day to get a head start on the school year. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A plane heads toward Salt Lake International airport as the sun sets over the Great Salt Lake, Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Noah Serrano, 2, walks from a color throw at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Singer-songwriter Emme Packer-Koons believes she may have been better able to pursue a music career had she been diagnosed earlier with Lyme disease. Packer-Koons said her days in her darkened home revolve around pain management, including taking dozens of pills and herbal and flower tinctures and smoothing topical treatments on her knees and joints to alleviate inflammation. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Volunteers from the crowd play imaginary musical instruments during a show by hypnotist Shaun Dee the Hypno Hick at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Emmy Thomson sorts through photos that were destroyed when water flooded her garage, at her home on Lincoln Street. Tuesday, August 1, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Olympus tight end Cameron Latu announces he's headed to Alabama during a news conference at Olympus High School in Salt Lake City Friday August 4, 2017. His mother Jill Argust at left, and brother Nate Latu at right. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Reverend Robert Bussen, better known along the Wasatch Back as Father Bob from St. Mary's Catholic Church near Park City who likes to wear cowboy boots can sometimes be seen skiing in his vestment hitting the slopes before or after church. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as they keep track on the race app during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Cinn-a-bomb at Dough Co., a new dessert shop in Sugar House that sells scoops of "raw" cookie dough. Their motto is "dessert without rules." Monday, July 31, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Workers assemble hand laid lattice apple pies at Rocky Mountain Pie factory in Salt Lake recently. Eight different pies sold through Associated Food Stores earned blue ribbons in the commercial categories at the National Pie Championships. (Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young University head coach Kalani Sitake and his father Tom Sitake, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 during BYU's annual football photo day in the Indoor Practice Facility (IPF) on campus. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Best of Show quilt, Bethlehem Star, by Pamela Anderson, at the Salt Lake County Fair, which opened in South Jordan Wednesday August 2, 2017. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Amanda Ellis-Graham was diagnosed with MS about 20 years ago and struggled for a long time on the numerous prescription medications she had to take. She was having vision and hearing problems, terrible vertigo and her body would go numb. When she tried medical marijuana, everything changed and she did much better. So she obviously is very much in support of the ballot initiative, like the 77 percent of people polled in our most recent poll. She was photographed in a neighborhood park in Salt Lake City Friday July 28, 2017. (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Performers give a short preview of their work during the opening party for the third annual Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival in Sugarhouse on Thursday, July 27, 2017.