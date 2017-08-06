A 22-year-old missionary has died in Guatemala after she came in contact with a live electrical wire.
Sister Heidi Andrea Ortega Huber died Saturday despite attempts by missionaries and first responders to resuscitate her, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a press release.
Ortega, from the Santiago Chile Independencia Stake, had been serving in the Guatemala City Central Mission since April 2016.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Sister Ortega as they mourn her passing, and we pray they will be given comfort during this difficult time,” Hawkins said.