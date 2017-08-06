Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Celeste waits her turn as the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition provides a needle exchange on 500 west between 200 south and 300 south in Salt Lake City Thursday July 27, 2017. The state's increased attention to the Rio Grande neighborhood comes as Utah's leading needle exchange provider is under fire for handing out more needles than it collects. Mindy Vincent, founder of the coalition, says the goal was never to break even, and that optics aside, needle exchange is proven to reduce the spread of disease among IV drug users.