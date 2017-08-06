Ogden • Utah emergency personnel responded to a cardiac arrest call. The victim of that call was a 6-month-old girl.
Weber Area Dispatch says the call came about 10 a.m. Friday at the Lantern House community in Ogden.
Lantern House Executive Director Jennifer Canter says staff at the nonprofit shelter was conducting routine room checks Friday morning and found the baby’s mother on the phone, distraught, with dispatch.
The child was transported to the hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead.
Ogden Police Lt. Tyler Hanson says the cause of death is unknown and investigations are still underway, but preliminary reports found no signs of abuse or neglect.
Canter called the death a “horrible, horrible accident.”