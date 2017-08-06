A woman was killed and two people were injured Sunday after a fire burned a West Jordan condominium complex.
The woman, who was in her mid-60s, was unable to get out of her ground-floor condo at Daybreak Hills Condominiums near 1300 West and 6700 South, according to Bryan Crump, a West Jordan Fire Department battalion chief.
A man and a woman who live in the second-floor unit above the victim jumped out of a window to escape the flames, which were burning on the stairs, Crump said. He said the two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. and 35 firefighters from multiple agencies responded, Crump said. The building — which is in West Jordan, close to the Murray and Taylorsville city lines — was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, he said.
The blaze heavily damaged six of the eight condos in the building, leaving 11 people homeless, Crump said. The American Red Cross is working with the homeowners association to assist them, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The identity of the woman who was killed has not been released, pending notification of relatives.