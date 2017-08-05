The weekend will start sunny and hot, but there’s a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening in the Salt Lake City area.
Temperatures are expected to hit 93 Saturday, then cool slightly to 89 Sunday afternoon, when some light wind and showers are possible.
That will lead into scattered showers, thunderstorms and slightly cooler high temperatures — mid-80s — early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, southern parts of the state, including St. George, were readying for a wet weekend, with isolated showers and thunderstorms — some expected to produce heavy rain — as the monsoon season begins. High temperatures were still expected to reach the low-90s.
The Weather Service has continually warned of possible flash flooding around southern Utah in recent days.
Air quality was much-improved in the state’s urban areas as the weekend began.
The Utah Division of Air Quality graded Salt Lake, Davis, Utah and Weber counties as “orange” Saturday, signifying ozone and particulate pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. On Sunday and Monday, air conditions were expected to improve to “moderate.”