After a plea for volunteer assistance, more than 150 people showed up Saturday to search for Melvin Heaps, the Arizona man who went missing in the Uinta Mountains earlier this week.
The 74-year-old left Monday for a hike at the Crystal Lake Trailhead in Summit County. When he didn’t return home that night, his family called authorities. Family has said he has hiked in the Uintas many times over the years.
After making little headway earlier in the week, the family and the Garrett Bardsley Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting in missing persons cases, had asked for additional help.
About 7 a.m. Saturday, volunteers and about 30 searchers from several agencies on foot and horseback renewed the effort to find Heaps, Summit County sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said. The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter also was on the scene.
On its website, the Garrett Bardsley Foundation said the volunteer search would not continue on Sunday. The decision was made after consulting with Summit County search and rescue officials, the organization said.
“Our hearts and prayers are with Melvin and his family, and we’ll be searching as much as we possibly can today in hopes of finding him today,” it said.
Wright, however, said search crews from the sheriff’s office planned to stay on scene Sunday.
When last seen, Heaps wore a red, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans with suspenders. He usually wears a straw hat when hiking, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says.
Heaps is hearing impaired, which his family has said might mean he is having a difficult time hearing helicopters overhead or searchers shouting.
Anyone with information about Heaps whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-615-3600.