1 of 10 View Caption

Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his wife and two of his children, was deported to Samoa on... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his nieces Berthina and Alma Saueleele, was deported to Sa... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with two of his children, was deported to Samoa on Tuesday. Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with three of his children, was deported to Samoa on Tuesday. Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his wife and three of his children, was deported to Samoa ... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina was deported to Samoa on Tuesday, after being detained in Cache County jail fo... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his wife and three of his children, was deported to Samoa ... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina was deported to Samoa on Tuesday after being detained in Cache County jail for... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his wife and two of his children, was deported to Samoa on... Courtesy Sauelelee Manusina | Aufanua Manusina, pictured here with his wife and three of his children, was deported to Samoa ...