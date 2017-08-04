In April 2016, Dillon Taylor's brother and cousin settled their portion of the lawsuit. Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County jointly paid a total of $85,000 to the brother, Jerrail Taylor, and the cousin, Adam Thayne — who claimed they were unlawfully detained by police after the shooting. The two were handcuffed and detained for more than five hours, even though neither was suspected of a crime, the lawsuit claims.

