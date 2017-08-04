Moab City Councilwoman Rani Derasary and a pilot sustained serious injuries in a Thursday night plane crash near Canyonlands Field airport, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Derasary, 47, and the pilot, Nathan Rydman, 46, were expected to recover, as their injuries were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office stated.
The two were aboard a Cessna 170A that crashed about 1 1/2 miles south of the airport about 8 p.m.
Shifting, gusting winds noted at the time of the accident likely will be investigated as contributing factors by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the sheriff’s office indicated.