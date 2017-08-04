An auto-pedestrian accident critically injured a woman and closed down southbound lanes of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Friday morning.
Public safety dispatchers reported the incident at 5:51 a.m., at the highway’s intersection with 114th South, which also was closed down both eastbound and westbound while South Jordan police investigated.
SJPD spokesman Sam Winkler said the 58-year-old was reported by witnesses to have attempted to cross the intersection against a red light when she was hit by a southbound car. She sustained head and other injuries.
Winkler said the woman had suffered “significant injuries,” but had been stabilized and was expected to survive.
The driver was not expected to face any charges.