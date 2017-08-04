A man shot late Thursday in a suspected dispute over drug-dealing territory in downtown Salt Lake City’s homeless district had died.
Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said police located and arrested a suspect early Friday. Like the victim, he is an undocumented Latino; both men were believed involved in the illegal drug trade that has been rampant in the Rio Grande area in recent months.
The latest shooting once more occurred near 500 West and 200 South, within a block of the Road Home Shelter and amid dozens of homeless campsites along sidewalks nearby.
Wilking said the identity of the 32-year-old victim, who died at University Hospital of multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning, had not been confirmed due to his lack of documentation.
The 23-year-old suspect was booked into Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, but Wilking said his identity had not yet been confirmed, either. The man initially was booked as Oscar Armando Carillo, 32, of Honduras, but also has used the last name of Flores.
He was being held Friday on a federal detainment order, without bail.
The latest homeless district slaying came just little more than a week after another man was gunned down, just a block away from Thursday night’s slaying. Two men were being sought as persons of interest in that case.